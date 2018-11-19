Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Wednesday
Holtby will man the crease for Wednesday's home start against the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury and will serve as the backup for Monday's road tilt against the Canadiens, but head coach Todd Reirden has confirmed he won't start until just before Thanksgiving. The 29-year-old should be reactivated for that favorable home matchup against Chicago.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will serve as backup against Habs•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Working out Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will not play Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Remains day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surprise scratch Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Queued up to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...