Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Wednesday

Holtby will man the crease for Wednesday's home start against the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury and will serve as the backup for Monday's road tilt against the Canadiens, but head coach Todd Reirden has confirmed he won't start until just before Thanksgiving. The 29-year-old should be reactivated for that favorable home matchup against Chicago.