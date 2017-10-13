Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will tend the twine Friday

Holtby will get the start Friday against the Devils, Tarik El Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Vezina Trophy-finalist will look to get back in the win column against a streaking hot New Jersey team after stopping 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. His current 2.62 GAA is well-above what it usually is, but the season is young and he still boasts and excellent .925 save percentage. Keep playing him with confidence.