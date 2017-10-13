Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will tend twine Friday
Holtby will get the road start Friday against the Devils, Tarik El Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The 2017 Vezina Trophy finalist will look to get back in the win column against an undefeated New Jersey team (3-0) after stopping 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Holtby's current 2.62 GAA is well above his norm, but the season is young and he still boasts and excellent .925 save percentage. Keep playing him with confidence.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 33 saves in defeat•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows just one goal in win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: To be countered with Carey Price•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Emerges victorious in season opener•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to tend the twine Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...