Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will tend twine Friday

Holtby will get the road start Friday against the Devils, Tarik El Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 2017 Vezina Trophy finalist will look to get back in the win column against an undefeated New Jersey team (3-0) after stopping 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Holtby's current 2.62 GAA is well above his norm, but the season is young and he still boasts and excellent .925 save percentage. Keep playing him with confidence.