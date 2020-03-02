Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wins again in Minnesota
Holtby stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Sunday.
Holtby was tested frequently, but he proved up to the task despite a shaky first period. It counts as a third straight win for the 30-year-old goalie, who is now 24-13-5 in 45 appearances this year. Holtby has a 3.12 GAA and an .898 save percentage so far -- those would be the worst ratios of his career. The Capitals' next action is a back-to-back versus the Flyers on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the Rangers on Thursday.
