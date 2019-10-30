Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wins fifth game

Holtby allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder won his fifth game, but he did little to improve his otherwise disappointing numbers to begin 2019-20. He's posted a save percentage above .914 just once in the last four games, and in none of those contests has Holtby allowed fewer than three goals. He is 5-1-3 with an .888 save percentage and 3.55 GAA this season.