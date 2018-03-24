Capitals' Braden Holtby: Won't dress Saturday
Holtby (knee) will not be available for Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Pheonix Copley reportedly will back up Philip Grubauer against the Habs. Capitals coach Barry Trotz describes Holtby as "day-to-day" with his injury, with this latest report making it sound like the team is simply being extra cautious with the heralded netminder. Indeed, that seems like a wise move given that the team is a shoo-in for the postseason, but it's a real drag for owners depending on Holtby to take them deep into the fantasy playoffs.
