Capitals' Braden Holtby: Working out Sunday
Holtby (upper body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Holtby has missed the last two starts, but participating in practice signals he could be ready as early as Monday's road game versus Montreal. However, the Capitals haven't sent goalie Ilya Samsonov back to minors, and that's a more-telling indication of Holtby's health.
