Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked after two periods
Holtby was pulled from the crease after allowing six goals on 33 shots during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
The stat line certainly was poor, but Holtby would have fared better if his teammates hadn't left him hanging out to dry with 33 shots allowed in just two periods of work. The 28-year-old has allowed four or more goals in each of his last three starts and it's safe to say his 2.82 GAA and .913 save percentage entering Saturday's action will not be enough to warrant a third straight season of Vezina Trophy consideration. Fantasy owners should ride out the slump, as the fourth-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft is bound to bounce back before too long.
