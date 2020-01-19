Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked from comeback win
Holtby allowed four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov to begin the third period in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
The win belongs to Samsonov, as the Caps were down 4-1 when they made the switch in the crease. Holtby still has a strong 18-9-4 record on the season, but he's now gotten the hook twice in his last seven starts while going 1-5-0 over that stretch, and his 3.09 GAA and .897 save percentage are rapidly headed in the wrong direction. The All-Star break can't come soon enough for Holtby.
