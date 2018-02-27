Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in Monday's loss
Holtby lasted only one period Monday, getting replaced by Philipp Grubauer after stopping 12 of 16 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Two of Columbus' first-period goals were scored on the power play, but it was still an uncharacteristically shaky performance from Holtby. Expect him to be given a chance to bounce back Tuesday at home against the fading Senators.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: All signs point to him starting Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Saddled with loss Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in crease Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up four to Bolts in loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked after two periods•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...