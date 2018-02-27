Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in Monday's loss

Holtby lasted only one period Monday, getting replaced by Philipp Grubauer after stopping 12 of 16 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Two of Columbus' first-period goals were scored on the power play, but it was still an uncharacteristically shaky performance from Holtby. Expect him to be given a chance to bounce back Tuesday at home against the fading Senators.