Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in second period Thursday
Holtby was pulled after allowing five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
This was a shockingly bad performance for the star netminder, as he got the hook after his team fell behind 5-0 with five minutes left in the second period. Holtby's alternated wins and regulation losses in each of his past six appearances, and a fourth consecutive 40-win season looks to be out of reach after his team's offseason downgrades.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tipped for Thursday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 34 saves in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pitted against Wings on Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Let down by offense against Leafs•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will guard crease Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 21 shots in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...