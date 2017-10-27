Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in second period Thursday

Holtby was pulled after allowing five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was a shockingly bad performance for the star netminder, as he got the hook after his team fell behind 5-0 with five minutes left in the second period. Holtby's alternated wins and regulation losses in each of his past six appearances, and a fourth consecutive 40-win season looks to be out of reach after his team's offseason downgrades.