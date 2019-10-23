Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yields three goals in win
Holtby allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 5-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
It wasn't the cleanest of efforts for the 30-year-old, but it was enough to claim victory. Holtby has a 4-1-2 record through eight starts this season, but with an unusually high 3.60 GAA and an .884 save percentage. The good news is Holtby has started and won his last three games. Expect him to split the next two starts with Ilya Samsonov as the Capitals complete the Western Canada swing in Edmonton on Thursday and Vancouver on Friday.
