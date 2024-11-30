Duhaime registered an assist, two shots and five hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Duhaime has quickly found a home on Washington's fourth line with four goals and eight points in just 23 games - matching his offensive output from last season in 39 fewer contests. The rugged winger has the potential to set new career highs if he can keep his production up, but Duhaime does not yet produce offense with enough consistency to garner much fantasy consideration.