Duhaime scored a goal, added two hits and blocked seven shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Duhaime opened the scoring at 5:42 of the first period. In addition, his seven blocks equaled the total of the all of the Capitals' blueliners combined in this contest and more than doubled his total on the year. Duhaime has scored in back-to-back contests and is up to three points, nine shots, 37 hits, 13 blocks, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 outings in a fourth-line role.