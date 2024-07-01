Duhaime signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Capitals on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Duhaime had five goals, 13 points, 70 PIM and 207 hits in 80 contests between Minnesota and Colorado last season. The 27-year-old is set to serve on Washington's fourth line in 2024-25.
