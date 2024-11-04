Duhaime scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Duhaime put Washington up 2-1 at 19:49 of the first period after being set up by Nic Dowd. Duhaime offered three shots, one block and two hits in 13:44 of ice time. The left-shot forward has chipped in two goals and two assists across 11 outings in his first campaign with Washington, and he's filling a fourth-line role while seeing time on the penalty kill. Duhaime's career high in points is 17 from the 2021-22 campaign with Minnesota, so the 27-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of formats that reward non-scoring production.