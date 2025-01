Duhaime tallied a goal, an assist, two shots, a plus-2 rating and two hits during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Duhaime ended up netting the game-winning goal in the first period as the Capitals cruised to a shutout win over the road-weary Ducks. The 27-year-old has a goal and three points in seven games during the month of January.