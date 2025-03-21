Duhaime scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

He deflected a shot past Samuel Ersson early in the second period to put the Caps up 2-0. Duhaime has put up a career-best 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) this season in 69 games, so his offense isn't his calling card. But Duhaime has also put up 140 hits, which clearly changes his value for leagues that count that category. He could provide a short-term boost in hits in the next while -- he's put up four, four-hit contests in his last nine outings.