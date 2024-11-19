Duhaime scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.
Duhaime posted his first multi-point effort this season, snapping a three-game streak in which he didn't crack the scoresheet. The winger has three goals and two assists across nine November outings, but his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limits his upside in most formats.
