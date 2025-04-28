Duhaime scored two goals on three shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Duhaime banked in a shot to tie the game at 2-2 at 6:39 of the third period, and he added an empty-netter later in the frame. This two-goal effort ended a stretch of 13 contests in which Duhaime was limited to two assists, 11 shots on net, 33 hits and 28 PIM. He's picked up six shots, 15 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff outings, though he remains firmly in a bottom-six role.