Duhaime's point drought reached 21 games in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Duhaime has gotten on the scoresheet just once in the last 32 contests, which was his one-goal, one-assist effort versus the Sharks on Dec. 3. The winger is a fourth-line glue guy, but he offers virtually no scoring upside. For the season, Duhaime has four goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 51 PIM, 102 hits and 32 blocked shots over 49 appearances.