Duhaime has gone 11 games without a point dating back to Nov. 30.

Duhaime has been a fixture in the Capitals' bottom six this season. The team has turned to playing more tight and defensive games in December, which has taken him out of a position to contribute more regularly. Duhaime has eight points, 44 shots on net, 37 PIM, 29 blocked shots, 65 hits and a plus-3 rating over 34 appearances.