Duhaime (lower body) will be available Sunday against Vegas, per Bailey Johnson of The Athletic.
Duhaime took part in warmups, and he's recovered enough after blocking a shot Friday to give it a go versus the Capitals. The 27-year-old will retain his usual fourth-line role alongside Nic Dowd and Taylor Raddysh.
