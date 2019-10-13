Leipsic registered a power-play assist while logging 10:06 of ice time during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Leipsic has been quietly productive while serving on the Capitals fourth line with two helpers in his first six games. Despite the efficiency, the 25-year-old winger is not likely to get enough opportunity to merit fantasy consideration, as his 2:29 of power-play time during Saturday's win was well above his season average (00:45).