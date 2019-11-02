Leipsic picked up a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

The first-year Capital had gone his 14 games without finding the net but ended the drought midway through the first period when he converted a back-door feed. Leipsic also assisted on Chandler Stephenson's goal earlier in the period. The 25-year-old is already with his fifth NHL team and has never topped five goals in a season, so nights like tonight will be few and far between.