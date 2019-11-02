Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Halts goal-scoring slump
Leipsic picked up a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.
The first-year Capital had gone his 14 games without finding the net but ended the drought midway through the first period when he converted a back-door feed. Leipsic also assisted on Chandler Stephenson's goal earlier in the period. The 25-year-old is already with his fifth NHL team and has never topped five goals in a season, so nights like tonight will be few and far between.
More News
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Sets up equalizer•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Playing in preseason tilt•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Headed to Washington•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Kings pass on QO•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Doubtful to play again this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.