Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Headed to Washington
Leipsic signed a one-year deal with the Capitals on Monday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Leipsic posted seven goals and 23 points in 62 games between the Canucks and Golden Knights during the 2018-19 season. The former CHL standout is expected to settle into a fourth-line role with the Capitals but may struggle to get consistent ice time in a crowded bottom six which could significantly limit his fantasy appeal.
