Leipsic (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Chicago on Monday.

Leipsic will get the opportunity to play on the Caps' first line alongside Travis Boyd and Tom Wilson on Monday, but figures to be a bottom-six forward once the regular season kicks off Oct. 2 versus St. Louis. While Leipsic should have the inside track for a spot in the lineup, he will likely have to stave off challenges for ice time from Chandler Stephenson and Garnet Hathaway throughout the 2019-20 campaign.