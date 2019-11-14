Leipsic scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.

Leipsic, who logged just 7:04 of ice time, opened the scoring six minutes into the second period, picking up his second goal of the year. Both of those goals have came in November after the 25-year-old endured a 14-game goal drought to open the season. Now with his fifth team since 2015-16, Leipsic has never scored more than five goals in a season and will continue to serve a bottom-six role for the Caps.