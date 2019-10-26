Leipsic produced an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.

Leipsic served up the primary helper on Michal Kempny's game-tying goal in the third period, helping to complete a four-goal comeback. The 25-year-old winger now has three assists in 13 appearances. Last year, Leipsic produced a career-high 23 points in 62 games between the Kings and Canucks, but he also averaged over 13 minutes per game, versus a 9:45 average entering Friday's appearance. He's only likely to see fourth-line minutes in a deeper Capitals' forward group.