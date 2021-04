Dillon registered two assists, a plus-2 rating and four hits during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The two helpers snapped a five-game drought for Dillon, who has managed a goal and seven points in 13 games during the month of April. The rugged blueliner is having a solid campaign by his standards with two goals, 17 points and a plus-14 rating in 48 games during his first full season with the Capitals.