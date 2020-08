Dillon notched an assist and nine blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

No other skater blocked more than four shots (Devon Toews of the Islanders), so Dillon was clearly leading the charge defensively. He also assisted on Alex Ovechkin's second-period tally. The helper was Dillon's first point in five postseason games. He's added 15 blocks, 13 hits and six shots on net.