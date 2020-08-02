Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan indicated on Friday he has been in contact with Dillon's representatives about a possible extension, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

MacLellan has acknowledged there is mutual interest in extending Dillon, who was acquired from the Sharks prior to February's trade deadline. The salary cap is expected to stay flat for the foreseeable future -- which, combined with Washington's existing cap crunch -- could make for a difficult time re-signing the 29-year-old shutdown defender.