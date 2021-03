Dillon registered an assist, five PIM, a plus-2 rating and two hits during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Dillon has assists in back-to-back games, bringing him to eight points and a plus-6 rating in 21 games thus far in his first full season with the Capitals. On pace for a career year offensively, the 30-year-old is starting to accrue some mainstream fantasy value.