Dillon registered an assist and two hits while logging 21:25 of ice time during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Bruins.

Dillon has helpers in three-straight games and five points on the season after failing to get on the scoresheet in any of his 10 games with the Capitals after being acquired from the Sharks prior to last season's trade deadline. The hot streak is a welcome sight for the Capitals after they extended the 30-year-old to a four-year, $15.9 million extension in October of 2020, but he is unlikely to continue this pace for much longer so fantasy managers should keep expectations firmly in check.