Capitals' Brenden Dillon: Heads east in trade
The Sharks traded Dillon to the Capitals for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional third-round pick. The Sharks retained 50 percent of his $3.270 million cap hit.
Dillon is a coveted left-handed shot defenseman who is known more for his defensive abilities than offensive upside. The 29-year-old has 14 points through 59 games, but he's racked up a whopping 178 hits and a solid 51.7 Corsi For percentage. He's expected to work on the second pairing and will be an unrestricted free agent in July.
