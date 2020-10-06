Dillon was re-signed to a four-year, $15.6 million extension on Tuesday.

The Capitals were eager to bring back Dillon following the 2019-20 season after acquiring the blueliner from San Jose in February. The 29-year-old posted a goal and 13 assists in 69 games during the 2019-20 season and, with Michal Kempny (achilles) out for the foreseeable future, could slot alongside John Carlson on the top defensive pairing. The burly defender is a solid contributor in peripheral categories liked blocked shots (67) and hits (178), but a lack of offensive limits his upside in standard leagues.