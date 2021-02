Dillon tallied an assist and two hits during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

After failing to register a single point in 10 games with Washington upon acquisition in last season's trade deadline, Dillon has a goal and seven points in 20 outings with the Capitals to start the 2020-21 season. The 30-year-old is looking like a sound investment for the Capitals brass and garners enough offensive production to be worth a look in deeper formats.