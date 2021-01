Dillon tallied an assist and two hits while logging 21:52 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Dillon has helpers in consecutive outings, bringing him to four points and a plus-6 rating in his first eight games of the season. The 30-year-old is certainly not expected to sustain this pace for very long having never topped 22 points in a full campaign, so enjoy the offensive output while it lasts.