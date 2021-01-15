Dillon recorded a goal, a plus-3 rating, two hits and four blocked shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Dillon also accrued a five-minute major penalty for fighting with Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe late in the third period. With more time to get settled with the Capitals and a new four-year, $15.9 million contract in hand, the 30-year-old should improve on last season's total of 14 points, but is not likely to produce enough offense to merit fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues that count peripheral stats like hits and blocked shots.