Dillon posted five PIM and a hit across 23:00 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

In his sixth game since being traded to the Capitals, Dillon dropped the gloves against Minnesota's Ryan Hartman. The 29-year-old blueliner has yet to record a point with his new club, but he's dished out 13 hits and recorded 13 total PIM thus far. He's a stay-at-home defenseman, but he works on a pairing with John Carlson, so he should continue to log big minutes going forward.