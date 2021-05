Dillon scored a goal on two shots, doled out six hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Dillon's long-range blast beat Tuukka Rask at 8:44 of the second period. It was initially believed Alex Ovechkin deflected it in, but Dillon was ultimately credited with the goal. The 30-year-old blueliner had two goals, 19 points, 143 hits and 61 blocked shots with a plus-15 rating in 56 regular-season games as a steady defensive presence in the top four.