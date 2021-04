Dillon notched two assists, one short-handed, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the veteran blueliner. Dillon has been his usual truculent self this season, racking up 89 hits and 44 blocked shots through 38 games in addition to one goal, 11 helpers, 33 shots on goal, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating.