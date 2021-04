Dillon scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as Dillon helped the Caps build a 2-0 lead and ensure they would never trail in the contest. The 30-year-old only has two multi-point performances this season, but both have come in the last four games, and on the year he's recorded a modest two goals and 14 points.