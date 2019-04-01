Capitals' Brett Connolly: Back in action
Connolly (illness) is in the lineup for Monday's tilt in Florida.
Fortunately, Connolly missed just one game with the ailment. The 6-foot-3 winger has a career-high 45 points during his breakout 2018-19 campaign. He will slot back into his normal middle-six role.
