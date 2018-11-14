Capitals' Brett Connolly: Bags apple Tuesday
Connolly tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
The helper brings Connolly to two goals and 10 points in just 17 games -- a pace that would blow out his previous career-high of 27 points set just a season ago. The 26-year-old appears locked into a third line role, but he has shown good chemistry with linemates Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky in that spot. Perhaps a stretch in standard formats, the sixth-overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft is better suited to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...