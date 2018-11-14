Capitals' Brett Connolly: Bags apple Tuesday

Connolly tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The helper brings Connolly to two goals and 10 points in just 17 games -- a pace that would blow out his previous career-high of 27 points set just a season ago. The 26-year-old appears locked into a third line role, but he has shown good chemistry with linemates Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky in that spot. Perhaps a stretch in standard formats, the sixth-overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft is better suited to deeper leagues.