Capitals' Brett Connolly: Buries two in loss to Devils

Connolly scored two goals and recorded four shots through 16:05 of ice time (4:17 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

The two tallies give Connolly six through his past 12 contests and 12 for the campaign. The 25-year-old winger is in line to cruise past his previous career-high marks of 15 goals and 25 points. However, his recent uptick in scoring has been fuelled by an unsustainably high 30.0 shooting percentage, so it will be difficult to maintain his current offensive pace throughout the second half of the season.