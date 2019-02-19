Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues career year
Connolly scored his 14th goal of the season in a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Monday.
Connolly had not scored on the Capitals' road trip, but the goal gives him five tallies in his last eight outings. He only needs to hit the back of the net one more time to match the 15 goals he's potted in the previous two seasons. Connolly's shooting more than he ever has before, averaging 1.5 shots per game, which is certainly helping fuel the increase in point production.
