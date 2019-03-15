Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues to establish career marks

Connolly scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

He netted the winner for the Caps. Connolly has 19 goals and 39 points in 71 games, both of which are career marks. He has value in many formats, but his ownership remains remarkably low. Check your wire -- Connolly can help.

