Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues to establish career marks
Connolly scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.
He netted the winner for the Caps. Connolly has 19 goals and 39 points in 71 games, both of which are career marks. He has value in many formats, but his ownership remains remarkably low. Check your wire -- Connolly can help.
More News
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Picks up goal in win•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Notches two points Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Continues career year•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Fills scoresheet Saturday•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...