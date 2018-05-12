Capitals' Brett Connolly: Delivers helper in Game 1

Connolly recorded an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Lightning to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Connolly tends to fly under the radar since he's planted in a bottom-six role, but it's worth noting that he's compiled two goals and an assist to complement a plus-2 rating since the beginning of the conference semifinals against the Penguins.

