Capitals' Brett Connolly: Extends hot streak with helper
Connolly notched an assist and a shot during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Connolly has a three-game point streak going with a goal and two assists over that span -- pretty good numbers for largely a bottom-six winger that doesn't get a substantial amount of ice time (11:47 per game). The 25-year-old winger is playing well enough on the third line with Lars Eller to possess some fantasy upside in deeper formats, but he will need to carve out a larger offensive role to have much fantasy relevance in standard leagues.
